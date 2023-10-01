Fair 80°

SHARE

Murder Suspect Wanted In Weekend Lancaster Shooting Is 'Armed, Dangerous': Police

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Central Pennsylvania man wanted in connection with a weekend killing.

Terrance McCain
Terrance McCain Photo Credit: Lancaster Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Terrance McCain, 37, is wanted for criminal homicide following the shooting on the 900 block of S. Duke Street around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 in Lancaster, police said.

A male victim with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Patrol officers and detectives began to work the investigation from the time of dispatch. McCain was subsequently identified as a suspect, and was charged with criminal homicide. A warrant was issued for his arrest. 

McCain should be considered armed and dangerous. Any persons with information on the whereabouts of McCain, or information concerning this investigation are encouraged to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300. Persons with information may choose to remain anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE