Metal Arrow Pierces Through Cat's Head In Pequea Township, Police Say

Pequea Township police were called to a home on the 100 block of West Willow Road where a resident had found the cat on Thursday, July 25, local police said.

ORCA was contacted and took the animal for treatment. The arrow was removed from the cat, who remains under the care of ORCA as it recovers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pequea Township Police Department via dispatch at 717-664-1180. Anonymous tips can be left at www.pequeatownshippd.org.

