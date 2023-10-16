Lancaster Marine, Firefighter Dies After Crashing Motorcycle Riding To Work

Chris McCann was a member of the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, most recently serving as 2nd Driver of C-Platoon Company 1.

On his way to work at the fire department just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 he was involved in a serious crash, Tony Ruiz explained in a GoFundMe he created to help cover the mounting medical costs.

Chris went "through the gauntlet of tests and (surgeries), with injuries too numerous to mention" at Penn Medicine, according to the GoFundMe campaign. "While we are hopeful for a full recovery, he was given a 1% chance of survival that first day. He continues to make progress which is a miracle," Ruiz wrote on Oct. 4.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Chris McCann," his company announced. He died at the hospital on Oct. 14.

Chris was a class of 1998 graduate of Tulpehocken High School and a 2014 graduate of Albright College. He went on to work in the 0844 - Field Artillery Fire Control Marine MOS/Survey in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to his social media.

Chris joined the fire company on Dec. 27, 2013. "He spent his career working across all four platoons in the department, where he held the positions of Platoon Man, Second Driver, and First Driver. He was a wealth of knowledge that never stopped learning," the company said. "Chris had a diverse range of skills, knowledge, and abilities to include his passion for pumps, vehicle rescue, ropes and just plain being a nozzle-man. His ability to maneuver an apparatus was like no other."

In addition to his firefighting work, Chris was a husband and an EMT with the city of Lancaster, according to the GoFundMe.

"Chris is selfless, caring, and a quiet hero. We’ve witnessed Chris enter burning buildings, perform technical rescues, and save lives as an Firefighter/EMT and help countless others in our community," Ruiz wrote.

He had an infectious laugh and was "known for being one of the most loving members of the department, you could always count on him to be there for anyone at any time," his company said.

His "stiff hugs" will be missed forever.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

