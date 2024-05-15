Angel Lui Sanchez-Abreu, a Millersville resident, did not have permission to enter the bus, the police said. The driver opened the door with the intention of letting students off — not for Sanchez-Abreu to enter, the police explained, adding that "numerous young children were still seated on the bus."

The incident happened at the intersection of South Duke and Elizabeth Streets in Millersville at 4:5 p.m. on May 8, the police detailed in the affidavit of probable cause obtained by Daily Voice.

The police learned about the incident via email sent by a concerned parent the following day, according to the affidavit.

He is heard and seen on the school bus camera pointing at the driver and threatening to "beat" the driver numerous times and at one point tells the driver "I will end your life."

During the exchange, the bus driver just repeatedly asks Sanchez-Abreu to leave, the police detailed. Sanchez-Abreu told the driver that he would follow the bus on the last day of school and beat up the driver once he left it, the police explained in the affidavit.

The bus was carrying elementary school students according to the release.

For this incident he has been charged with the following three misdemeanors, his court docket shows:

Unauthorized School Bus Entry.

Terroristic Threats With the Intent To Terrorize Another.

Harassment - Communication Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Joshua R. Keller at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail as set by the judge.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Keller at 1:45 p.m. on May 31, as detailed in his latest court record.

Sanchez-Abreu has a criminal record for misdemeanor Criminal Mischief - Damage to Property committed on Sept. 7, 2018, and he pleaded guilty on Oct. 4, 2019, court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.