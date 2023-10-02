House Fire Injures Homeowner In Lititz

The fire broke out in the the 900 block of Snyder Hill Road, Warwick Township just before 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, according to Lancaster County Wide Communication.

The Brunnerville Fire Company responded to the call and was assisted by the following:

Lititz Fire Company No. 1.

Manheim Township Fire Rescue

Brickerville Volunteer Fire Company

Rothsville Fire/Ambulance Company

Penryn Fire Company

Warwick Community Ambulance Association

Warwick Emergency Services Commission

The area near Snyder Hill and Elbow roads was closed as crews battled the blaze.

The fire started in the garage and caused extensive damage, possibly causing the home to be a total loss.

The homeowner reportedly was trying to put the fire out with a garden hose when they suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

