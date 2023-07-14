House Bursts Into Flames After 2-Car Crash In Quarryville (Photos)

The force of a two-vehicle crash sent a car into a home in the 900 block of Kirkwood Pike in Colerain Township at 8:20 p.m. on July 13, 2023, fire officials said.

When the fire crews arrived they found one vehicle in the road and the other one went into the "B" side of the house, according to the Quarryville Fire Department.

The car had been "pushed in the basement wall and was on fire," officials said.

The bystander with an extinguisher and firefighter with a garden hose "kept the fire under control until the arrival of Engine 574," as stated in the release.

A wall of the home was removed to finish extinguishing the fire.

The fire was put out in less than one hour. Responding crews include the QFD, Bart Township Fire Company Engine 51-2, and LEMSA EMS.

There is no word on any injuries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.