Federal Felon Assaults Sports Official During Lancaster Midget Football Game: Authorities

Keinan Anthony Clayter, 42, of Reading, walked on the field at Cocalico High School, 810 South 4th Street, Lancaster, "during an injury timeout and began yelling and swearing at the opposing team's coaches," East Cocalico police stated in a release on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The incident happened at 7:43 p.m. on Oct. 14, according to the police release.

The sports official attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Clayter "pushed and hit the official," the police said.

He then fled from the field and an off-duty police officer at the game collected his information and shared it with responding officers who were able to locate him, according to the release.

"The official refused medical attention," the police say.

Clayter has felony criminal records in Berks County and federally. In 2000, he pleaded guilty to manufacture, delivery, possession, or with the intent to manufacture or deliver drugs, and was sentenced to five years of probation. The following year, he pleaded guilty to the same charge but was sentenced to spend several months behind bars. When he was released he drove without a license, pleaded guilty, and returned to jail, state criminal records show.

And then in 2004, Clayter pleaded guilty in federal court to the illegal possession of "a Ruger, Model P94DC, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, serial number 340-95502, loaded with 9 live rounds of 40 caliber S&W Winchester ammunition" as stated in court documents obtained by Daily Voice. The charge was for his possession way back in 2000.

He then faced the same charge "Carrying Firearm Without A License" in Berks County county, again pleading guilty.

Clayter spent years in confinement, going through multiple drug therapy treatments, but in 2012 he violated his supervised release and returned to confinement, federal records show. This time in addition to drug treatment he joined a skills program, the Inmate Financial Responsibility Program, he petitioned to be in a prison closer to family so he could have more visitation. He also petitioned the court when it sent documents to his previous attorney of record "who had been deceased for many years," in Clayter's words in a letter to the federal court.

Following his release he served six years of probation. He had no offenses since his release, according to both federal and state court records.

Now, Clayter has been charged with a misdemeanor for assault on a sports official, but he was not charged for fleeing the scene his latest court docket details.

Clayter appears to have overcome so much but a reaction in the heat of the moment at a kid's sporting event could seriously set him back.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Clark Bearinger at 3 p.m. on Nov. 20.

