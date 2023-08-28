Ephrata Man Impersonates 'Agent' With Badge, Firearm— Again: Police

Sean Patrick Quick is playing dress up as an "agent" again, according to a release by West Earl Township Police.

Daily Voice readers may recall this Ephrata resident previously "claimed he was a Department of Defense employee", but while displaying a Central Intelligence Agency badge at Ephrata National Bank on March 20, 2023, at 10:20 a.m., area police stated in a release in April.

He "eventually admitted he was not a federal agent and was attempting to access a relative’s safety deposit box" and he was detained by bank security and later arrested.

That case is still active but he has not shown up to any of the court dates after being released on a $5,000 unsecured bond, court records show.

After failing to appear at his formal arraignment on June 23, he again dressed as an "agent" this time at Park Place Automotive at 1:40 p.m. on July 6, 2023, according to a release on Aug. 28, by West Earl Township police.

He was dressed up in "what was described as a full law enforcement related outfit, equipped with an outer ballistic carrier, taser, firearm, flashlight, handcuffs, OC spray," he even had an "Agent" patch on the back of his outer carrier, as stated in the police release.

Security camera footage was reviewed and Sergeant Jordan Byrnes took statements from witnesses to the odd encountered, before filing charges and getting a warrant for Quick issued.

On Aug. 22, with his attorney present, Quick turned himself in at Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Heisse's office on the misdemeanor charge of Impersonating a Public Servant.

He has again been released on $5,000 unsecured bond, according to his latest court docket.

His formal arraignment has been set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 9, court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.