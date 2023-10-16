Drunk Dad On Cocaine, THC Sentenced For Killing Son In Crash: Lancaster DA

Larry K. Rapp, 64, of the 200 block of E. Front Streetman, admitted to being drunk and high while driving a white Ford Bronco and striking three trees— killing his 41-year-old son Chad Rapp on Prospect Road, in West Hempfield Township at approximately 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams detailed in an updated release on Monday.

The police arrived and found the Bronco with "heavy front-end damage and Rapp extricated from the driver’s seat and being treated by EMS. Officers located a passenger in the front right seat who did not show signs of life," Adam's office stated in a previous release.

Chad of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner's office at 2:15 a.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Larry remained in the hospital for some time after the crash, according to a Facebook post by the family.

Chad's cause of death was ruled multiple traumatic injuries due to the motor vehicle crash by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

"Officers and EMS reported a heavy odor of alcohol coming from the defendant and an executed search warrant for a blood sample showed the defendant’s BAC at 0.22%, nearly three times over the legal limit," the DA explains in the release. "Positive findings of cocaine and THC, the major psychoactive component of marijuana, were also found in the defendant’s blood sample after being sent to NMS labs for testing."

Larry has admitted to consuming "alcohol and potentially cocaine prior to driving," the DA's initial release detailed.

Rapp has pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle, seven different counts of DUI, possession of marijuana, and two summary traffic citations, the DA.

Chad's mom Teresa said “No sir,” when Judge Sponaugle gave her the opportunity to speak.

Chad loved the outdoors, music from the 70’s and 80’s, and was "a gifted artist," as written in his obituary. He also enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles with his dad.

He is survived by his parents, two daughters, a sister, three brothers, grandparents, and nieces and nephews, according to his obituary.

“This is a tragedy and waste,” Sponaugle said before sentencing Larry Rapp. He was sentenced to serve a mandatory five to ten years in prison. "Rapp must pay $8,010 in restitution for the victim’s funeral," Adams' noted.

