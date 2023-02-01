Son Dies In Crash While DUI Dad On Cocaine, THC Had BAC Nearly 3x Legal Limit: LanCo. DA

A central Pennsylvania father has been arrested on DUI homicide charges nearly two months after killing his son in a crash, authorities announced on Feb. 1, 2023.

Larry K. Rapp, 63, of the 200 block of E. Front Streetman, has been identified as the driver of a white Ford Bronco that struck a tree— without swerving or braking on Prospect Road, in West Hempfield Township on Saturday, Dec. 3 around 1 a.m., authorities say.

The police arrived at 1:17 a.m. and found the Bronco with "heavy front-end damage and Rapp extricated from the driver’s seat and being treated by EMS. Officers located a passenger in the front right seat who did not show signs of life," the Lancaster County District Attorney's office details in the release.

Chad Rapp, 41-year-old, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner's office at 2:15 a.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Larry is Chad's father and remained in the hospital for some time after the crash, according to a Facebook post by the family.

Chad's cause of death was ruled multiple traumatic injuries due to the motor vehicle crash by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

"Officers and EMS reported a heavy odor of alcohol coming from the defendant and an executed search warrant for a blood sample showed the defendant’s BAC at 0.22%, nearly three times over the legal limit," the DA explains in the release. "Positive findings of cocaine and THC, the major psychoactive component of marijuana, were also found in the defendant’s blood sample after being sent to NMS labs for testing."

Larry has admitted to consuming "alcohol and potentially cocaine prior to driving," the DA's release details.

It was a clear, dry night, his vehicle had no known or discovered issues although it was in need of an inspection, and "he was familiar with the roadway he was operating on," the DA states.

He was charged with the following offenses by West Hempfield Township Police Department Corporal Ryan McKernan which were approved by First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown and Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Blazier on Feb. 1:

"Homicide by vehicle while DUI, a second-degree felony; homicide by vehicle, a third-degree felony; seven different counts of driving under the influence, all misdemeanors; possession of a marijuana, a misdemeanor; and summary offenses of disregarding traffic lanes and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection," as stated in the release.

Court records in the case were not available when Daily Voice inquired on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

According to earlier court dockets, Larry was charged with driving under the influence 20 years ago in Oct. 2002, the results of that case are not immediately clear. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to driving without a license.

No additional information on this case has been released. Follow Daily Voice for updates.

