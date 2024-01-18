Gary Testerman Jr., 36, of Willow Street (previously of Buck and Quarryville according to public records) had a blood alcohol level nearly two times the legal limit when he caused the serious head-on crash on Sept. 23, 2023, Trooper James Grothey explained in the release.

Testerman was driving under the influence of alcohol heading south on Lancaster Pike, just south of Mount Airy Road, when he swerved his Ford Escape into the northbound lane — striking a GMC Terrain head-on, Trooper Grothey detailed.

Both people in the GMC Terrain "suffered head injuries and numerous compound fractures as a result of the collision," the pair and Testerman were later taken to Lancaster General Hospital by EMS, Grothey said.

Willow Street Fire Department, Lancaster EMS, and Southern York EMSall responded to the scene.

PA State Police Troopers on the scene "observed several empty alcohol shooter bottles within the Ford Escape," and "noticed Testerman to have a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath." A blood draw later showed his blood alcohol content was .259% — the legal limit is .08%, meaning his BAC was more than three times the limit under PA State law.

While investigating Testerman, PSP found his lengthy traffic offense history, which includes nearly a dozen charges between 2019 and 2023 which he pleaded guilty to, court records show. It was revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license, his Ford was not registered and he didn't have valid insurance at the time of the crash, Trooper Grothey explained.

Testerman is a welder and a dad, according to his social media. One of his recent cover photos was a can of beer, but he updated his cover photo the night before the crash to show a bridge.

Testerman was charged with 11 offenses in connection with this serious crash:

Felon aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI (two counts).

Misdemeanors for DUI with a BAC of .16% or higher; DUI or unsafe driving.

Summary charges for careless driving, disregarding traffic lane, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, fraudulent use of registration plate, expired registration, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and driving while operating privileges have been suspended.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge William R. Mankin II at 9 a.m. on Jan. 18 where his bail was set at $175,000, PSP said and court records confirmed.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Judge Mankin at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 24, according to his latest court docket.

