Dog Dead Inside Denver Home, Police Say

Mark Teague, 63, of Denver, shot the dog after an unknown "incident" at his home in the first block of Main Street in Denver at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 19, according to the release by East Cocalico police.

Officers arrived at his home following the shooting, after receiving reports of "shots fired," as stated in the release.

They found Teague and the dead dog, according to the release.

He was arrested on charges of felony cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death, and a summary offense for discharge of firearms prohibited, court records show.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Clark Bearinger, who set his bail at $15,000, according to his court docket. He was released from the Lancaster County Prison after posting 10% cash towards the bail.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Judge Bearinger at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, as detailed in his docket.

