Joseph "Joe" Sheesley Jr., 44 of Gap, died at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, according to the coroner's release.

Joe had been riding his motorcycle at the intersection of Limeville Road and County Line Road when he collided with a van around 3:30 p.m., as detailed in the release.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the cause and manner of death are pending the results.

His friends have already been sharing about their sudden loss on social media, one shared: "I can’t believe this is real…. Rest easy Joe Sheesley"

Joe was a New Holland native who also lived in Coatesville, Narvon, and Denver, according to his social media profiles. He attended Conestoga Valley Senior High School and went on to study Autobody Repair & Painting at Manatee Community College. He had owned his own business, Dyani Customs LLC, since 2013.

He is survived by his children and friends.

Funeral and memorial service details had not been made public at the time of publishing.

This is one of two business owner dads killed in a motorcycle crash in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. Click here to read about Andy Adelsberger.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.