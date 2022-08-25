Contact Us
Ex-Cons Burglarize KFC In Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
Former convicts Shawn Patrick Manning (left) John William McNeill (right/center) and the KFC in East Hempfield Township.
Whether it was a bucket of chicken or cash that these two former convicts wanted remains unclear but it is clear that they are wanted by the police. 

East Hempfield Township police announced the warrants for the burglary on Thursday, August 25, although the warrants were issued on July 14, and the burglary happened on June 2, according to the release. 

The timeline is chuckling confusing but police clearly state that the burglarized KFC is located at 1533 Columbia Avenue in the township. 

The two wanted men, who are both wanted for felony burglary charges, are Shawn Patrick Manning 35, of East Petersburg, who previously pleaded guilty to retail theft in 2014, according to court documents; and John William McNeill, 43, of New Holland, who has a lengthy criminal history including a set of charges for resisting arrest, theft, drugs, aggravated assault in 2010 and additional drugs, theft, and criminal mischief charges throughout 2016, all of which he negotiated guilty pleas for, according court documents. 

Additional details about the KFC burglary were not released. 

Anyone with information on Manning or McNeill's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 717-898-3103 or via CrimeWatch.

