Alexis Garcia-Burgos, of the 700 block of King Street, Lancaster, PA was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at 8:15 a.m., as detailed in the coroner's release.

Emergency crews were first called the crash called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township around 6:30 a.m. and the coroner was called at 7:41 a.m.

The other person involved in the crash was injured, authorities said.

The intersection reopened at 10 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his official cause and manner of death.

Details about Garcia-Burgos's life were not available at the time of publishing. His family is invited to contact Daily Voice with funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

