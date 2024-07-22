James Leo Walkergoutal, 27 of West Chester, was found "under the influence of alcohol and drugs" when he rear-ended the horse and buggy, Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster Trooper James Grothey wrote in the release.

Walkgoutal had been driving his Toyota Prius east on Lincoln High East/US Route 30 when he struck the horse-and-buggy just west of Slaymaker Hill Road, Paradise Township, at 4:16 p.m. on July 21, 2024, as detailed in the release.

"The horse and buggy was occupied by eight people including a 5-month-old," Grothey noted, adding that "all eight sustained different levels of injuries and were transported to Lancaster General Hospital by EMS."

Although all eight remain in the hospital as of Monday morning, they are listed in stable condition, Grothey said.

Walkergoutal was arrested on charges the following charges according to the police and confirmed by court documents:

Felony Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI.

Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance.

Misdemeanor Use or Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

Summary Reckless Driving.

Summary Disregard Traffic Lane (Single).

Summary Following Too Closely.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $5,000 in bail set by Judge Courtney M. Monson at his preliminary arraignment at 7 a.m. on July 22.

His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Raymond S. Sheller at 9 a.m. on July 29, as shown in his court docket.

Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit assisted the Lancaster Patrol Unit with this investigation.

