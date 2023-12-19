Shane Adrian Bradley, 32 of Hedgesville, WV, had been staying with several other people in a home in the 14000 block of Ditto Road in Montgomery Township, Mercersburg when a "minor verbal altercation" ended with him shooting one of his roommates, Isiah Clark, Pennsylvania State Police detailed in a release.

The 20-year-old's body was then loaded into a car — with assistance from three other roommates he is accused of forcing to help him. Clark's body was ditched at Terrapin Park off Maugansville Road in the Collegiate Acres neighborhood in Hagerstown, MD.

Bradley had allegedly kidnapped two women and a man he was staying with to help him dump Clark's body. Maryland State Police later received the alert about the body in the park after "two females" called 911, PA State Police said.

It was later revealed that Bradley let the woman go in the park after they helped him move the body from his car.

The man was also later found unharmed in Hagerstown.

Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg was contacted about the body in Hagerstown by the Washington County, MD, 911 Center at 6:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

Troop H Major Case Team and members of the Chambersburg Criminal Investigation Unit investigated the situation and determined Bradley had probable cause so they charged Bradley with the following offenses according to his court document:

Criminal homicide.

Kidnapping (two counts).

Intimidating a witness (two counts).

Terroristic threats (two counts).

Unlawful restraint (two counts).

False imprisonment.

Discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

Tampering with evidence.

Reckless endangerment (two counts).

Simple assault.

He was arrested by the US Marshals Service in Greensboro, NC at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 19. He will be extradited back to Pennsylvania "at a later date," PA State Police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.