Waldi Andre Cuello, 30, was first convicted of the incident assault of a child between the ages of 4 and 8 years old in Lebanon County in 2015, court documents show.

After he served his prison time he was expected to register with the Pennsylvania State Police for the Megan's Law Sex Offender Registry, but he failed to do this — multiple times — landing him several more felony convictions and prison time in Perry County in 2018, court record detail.

When he completed that sentence he moved to Johnstown, Cambria County, according to the registry.

For some reason, he was staying in Chambersburg, Franklin County, and was left in charge of two children ages 2 and 8 years old, area police said in a release.

On Dec. 28, those children were found abandoned — with no adult in an apartment on North Main Street, the Chambersburg police explained.

Now Cuello is wanted for again failing to register with the state police for the Megan's Law registry in addition to a felon and a misdemeanor for endangering the welfare of children when a parent, guardian, or other commits the offense, court documents show.

He has ties to Lebanon, Johnstown, Altoona, and Chambersburg, court records explained.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the State Police, Chambersburg Police Dept. at (717) 264-4131 or leave a tip on Crimewatch.

