Sweet Rolled Tacos Opening First Pennsylvania Store

A popular Rolled ice cream franchise is coming to Pennsylvania, Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate announced on Wednesday, March 6.

Three sweet rolled tacos of ice cream&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Instagram/Sweet Rolled Tacos @sweetrolledtacos
Sweet Rolled Tacos is rolling into a 1,330-square-foot space at  Gateway Plaza in Chambersburg, Franklin County, according to the real estate company's post.

Although Sweet Rolled Tacos specializes in rolled ice cream in sweet waffle taco shells, it sells other unique items like mochi doughnuts and handcrafted coffees, teas, and lemonades.

Sweet Rolled Tacos was first founded by brothers Donovan and Kenny out in California in May of 2017 according to the company's website.

Click here to view Sweet Rolled Taco’s full menu.

Daily Voice has reached out to Sweet Rolled Taco details, so check back here for possible updates.

