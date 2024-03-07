Sweet Rolled Tacos is rolling into a 1,330-square-foot space at Gateway Plaza in Chambersburg, Franklin County, according to the real estate company's post.

Although Sweet Rolled Tacos specializes in rolled ice cream in sweet waffle taco shells, it sells other unique items like mochi doughnuts and handcrafted coffees, teas, and lemonades.

Sweet Rolled Tacos was first founded by brothers Donovan and Kenny out in California in May of 2017 according to the company's website.

