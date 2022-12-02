4-Year-Old Girl Killed, Mom In Critical Condition Following Shooting In Pittsburgh

A 4-year-old girl has been identified as one of two victims of a shooting in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities say.

Kaari Thompson was shot along with her mother in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue near Lemington in Zone 5 around 6:40 p.m., according to her family

Kaari died shortly after arriving at UPMC Children's Hospital that same evening, Pittsburgh Public Safety confirms.

Her mother remains in an area hospital in critical condition, according to Pittsburgh police.

"The shooters fled in unknown directions. Neighboring police departments assisted Pittsburgh Police with searching the area," according to a release by Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, the release states.

The family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral costs as Kaari's mother "is in the hospital in critical condition fighting for her life."

The campaign has raised $3,332 of a $15,00 goal from 104 donors as of Dec. 2 around 6 p.m. If you would like to donate you can do so here.

