Contact Us
Franklin Daily Voice serves Antrim Twp., Chambersburg, Greene Twp., Guilford Twp., Hamilton Twp., Southampton Twp., Washington Twp. & Waynesboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Pennsylvania Predator Extorts NJ Child Into Sending $13,000, Self-Made Porn Pics, Feds Charge
Obituaries

4-Year-Old Girl Killed, Mom In Critical Condition Following Shooting In Pittsburgh

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Kaari Thompson.
Kaari Thompson. Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Heather Thompson

A 4-year-old girl has been identified as one of two victims of a shooting in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities say. 

Kaari Thompson was shot along with her mother in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue near Lemington in Zone 5 around 6:40 p.m., according to her family

Kaari died shortly after arriving at UPMC Children's Hospital that same evening, Pittsburgh Public Safety confirms.  

Her mother remains in an area hospital in critical condition, according to Pittsburgh police. 

"The shooters fled in unknown directions. Neighboring police departments assisted Pittsburgh Police with searching the area," according to a release by Pittsburgh Public Safety. 

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, the release states.

The family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral costs as Kaari's mother "is in the hospital in critical condition fighting for her life."

The campaign has raised $3,332 of a $15,00 goal from 104 donors as of Dec. 2 around 6 p.m. If you would like to donate you can do so here

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.