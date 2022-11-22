'God Said We Would Die Soon' PA Mom Attempts Fentanyl Murder-Suicide With 8-Year-Old Daughter

An 8-year-old girl is now in emergency custody of relatives after her mother tried to kill her and herself using fentanyl she purchase "on the dark net" because "God told her they would die soon," police detail in court documents obtained by Daily Voice on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

**WARNING the following details may be disturbing to readers**

Skye Contance Naggy, a 47-year-old hairstylist in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, claimed to have heard from God that she and her daughter would die soon so she went about purchasing fentanyl online, crushing it up and lacing apple juice with it, according to the court documents.

Naggy then left notes with the juice for her daughter reading "Momma loves you, and Jesus loves you. Drink this chug! You are saved, come to heaven with mom and God." There was also a picture of a "guardian angel" and another note reading "If I cannot talk it's OK drink the apple juice! I will meet you in heaven!" the police detail in the documents.

A family member first came to the police with concerns about Naggy and her daughter after Naggy told her about her message from God and was looking for fentanyl to "make it easier" to die. Naggy said her family was just "dysfunctional" when she was involuntarily committed and evaluated on Oct. 25— but doctors at Westmoreland Regional Behavioral Health ruled her warrant as punitive and released her, according to the court records.

When police learned that Naggy had been discharged they went to numerous relatives and various locations where the girl and/or the mom could have been but they were unable to locate either of them.

During the hunt, the Greensburg and Westmoreland police found the letters and aforementioned juice at Naggy's home and a frantic search for the pair ensued.

With help from the state police, Naggy's phone was tracked to Loyalhanna Dam, where Naggy and the girl were found in the woods with a bible.

Naggy was involuntarily committed to a mental health facility and her daughter was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital, where a toxicology test soon showed she had fentanyl and opiates in her system.

Unfortunately, it looks like there was more than just a bizarre religious murder-suicide going on here because police found nude and seminude videos and photos of Naggy's daughter ago her things. In one of the videos found on a Panasonic video camera, the daughter can be heard yelling and pleading with her mother not to record her, but Naggy replies "you go girly" and "you're beautiful" according to the court documents. Naggy had apparently chronicled much of her life using written and video diaries that the police have since found at her home and continue to review.

An animal found in the apartment has also been neglected or abused and Naggy has been charged with a summary offense for that act.

Naggy has been charged with over 30 offenses in connection with the events on Oct. 25 including attempted murder of the first degree, attempted drug delivery resulting in death, attempting aiding suicide, corruption of minors, and kidnapping., according to her court dockets.

She has been denied bail and after leaving the mental health facility, she was taken to the Westmoreland County jail, where she remains at the time of publishing.

Her next court appearance in connection with this case is a preliminary hearing before Judge Chris Flanigan on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.

