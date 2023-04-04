Chambersburg Heroin Ring Leader Held Woman Hostage Before Stand-Off Threatening PSP: Affidavit

A convicted heroin dealer who has a pending federal case— held a woman over night and beat her, and after she escaped a multi-hour standoff took place, Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg explained in court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Rashawn Nathaniel Spriggs, a.k.a. “Shizz”, a 35, of Hershey, was convicted for selling over 1,000 grams of heroin as the leader of drug ring operating out of Chambersburg in 2016. He ended up serving five years in prison, federal court records show.

On April 1, 2023 he stormed into a woman's home in the 500 block of Park Circle West and "confronted her about alleged infidelity," in front of her 11-year-old daughter, PSP Trooper Charles Christopher stated in the affidavit of probable cause.

The girl left the room while Shizz beat her mother in the head and face multiple times for a prolonged period of time, according to the statement she later gave to police, which was mentioned in the affidavit.

Then Shizz pulled out a handgun and threatened to kill her and her daughter if she did not do everything he asked, as detailed in the affidavit.

What happened next is not explained, but we known the woman and her daughter were able to escape and go to PSP Chambersburg to report what happened the following morning around 8 a.m.

Police in the area are very familiar with Shizz as he ran a major heroin ring with at least five "runners" and three "trap houses" in Chambersburg, that the Franklin County Drug Task force shut down in January 2016, according to numerous press releases and lengthy court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Police knew he could not own a firearm due to his criminal record so they went to the home to arrest him, only to find him barricaded inside threatening to end his life, as explained in the affidavit.

State police setup a perimeter around the home and tried to get him to exit for several hours both by coming to the door to talk and using a phone, but then he threatened the lives of the troopers saying, "if you come in it is going to end bad for all of us," Shizz said according to Christopher.

The PSP Special Emergency Response Team was then called to the scene, due to the "nature of the incident" and it taking place in a densely populated area, according to a police release on Tuesday, April 4.

He eventually surrendered after a "lengthy" period of negotiations and "specific dynamic actions," police said.

He was charged for both the domestic assault and incident surrounding his arrest, with misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and false imprisonment, and a felony of false imprisonment of a minor/not parent, according to his latest court docket.

His bail has been set at $100,000 and he has been held in the Franklin County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Duane K. Cunningham at 8:30 a.m. on April 1, as detailed in his docket.

Shizz allegedly violated his sobriety, which is also against a term of his release, back in July 2022 and is accused of speeding while on drugs, court records show. He was out on bail at the time of this latest incident. He has a pre-trial conference for that DUI case scheduled on April 19 at 1 p.m.— but because this and the standoff incident violated his heroin conviction release, a hearing for revocation of supervised release has been scheduled for June 8, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., according to his federal court docket.

