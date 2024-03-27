Homicide Investigation: Baby Boy Found Dead In Western PA, Police Say

The West Mifflin Police were called to the report of the unresponsive baby in the 2600 block of Glenny Lane at 7:47 a.m. on March 27, the ACPD detailed in a release.

"First responders arrived and the child was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased," the police said.

That's when the assistance of the Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit was requested and the detectives launched an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this deadly incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

