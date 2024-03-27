Overcast 51°

Homicide Investigation: Baby Boy Found Dead In Western PA, Police Say

An unresponsive 17-month-old baby boy has prompted a homicide investigation in Allegheny County, the police department announced on Tuesday afternoon. 

A baby boy's feet and the 2600 block of Glenny Lane where a 17-month-old boy was found dead in police believe is a homicide. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/HeikeIr @heikeir-512887 (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The West Mifflin Police were called to the report of the unresponsive baby in the 2600 block of Glenny Lane at 7:47 a.m. on March 27, the ACPD detailed in a release. 

"First responders arrived and the child was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased," the police said.

That's when the assistance of the Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit was requested and the detectives launched an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this deadly incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

