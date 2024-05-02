Andrew Bischof, 21 of Arnold, pleaded guilty to all arson charges, including aggravated arson, risking catastrophe, and criminal trespassing on Wednesday, court records show.

He admitted to intentionally setting four separate fires in Arnold and New Kensington in Sept. and Oct. 2023.

"Three of the buildings were vacant, and a fourth was occupied," as stated in the DA's release, noting that "One firefighter responding to the blaze was injured as a result of fighting flames."

He had joined Arnold Volunteer Engine Co. #2 on Sept. 25, 2023, and was put on unpaid leave on Oct. 4 following the PSP investigation, the company stated in a release posted on Facebook.

Assistant District Attorney Cassidy Hatten prosecuted the case and told the judge how Bischof "put his fellow firefighters in harm's way and jeopardized the safety of the community he vowed to protect."

He's been sentenced to six to 12 years in a State Correctional Institute, to be followed by eight years of probation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.