The Hunter-Egolf family's Welsh Run Road home erupted in flames on Wednesday, May 22.

A GoFundMe campaign says the house was the family of five's dream home under renovation, and was completely destroyed.

Clothing for the three girls and their parents are being collected, and more than $9,000 had been raised as of Friday, May 24.

A cause had not been identified as of press time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.