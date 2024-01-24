The unidentified man broke into Countryside Coin Laundry located at 3200 Lincoln Way West, Hamilton Township 4 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2023, PSP Chambersburg details in a release on Jan. 23.

Troopers were called to the laundromat at 7:03 a.m. that morning and reviewed the security footage.

They witnessed the following in the footage as stated in the release:

"Once inside the business the suspect attempted to break into the ATM and TRT Redemption Kiosk for the Pennsylvania Skill games of chance machines by using an axe and crowbar. Substantial damage was observed on both machines."

Daily Voice reached out to PSP for more information, like how much money he stole and from which machines, but instead we learned that the damage was all that was done and not a single dime was stolen that morning.

The suspect (pictured) wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, wearing a black ski mask, blue jeans, brown cowboy boots with the jeans tucked inside, and a had a black and blue backpack with him – along with his axe and crowbar, according to the police release.

PSP Chambersburg continues to search for this failed robber in connection with the burglary and damage at the laundromat.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to his arrest, according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (717) 264-5161 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

