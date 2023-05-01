Chambersburg Woman Dies In Crash Into PennDOT Sign On I-81: PSP

Mollie F. Malloy was driving a red 2009 Toyota Yaris north on I-81 when she drove off the road and struck a PennDOT sign on the right side of the highway at mile marker 4.5 Antrim Township at 5:41 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, according to the state police.

The vehicle overturned and rolled an unknown number of times, PSP said.

The 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at the Franklin County Coroner's Office, Malloy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Trooper Benjamin Ruiz.

