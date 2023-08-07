Burglar At-Large After Unarming By Victim: Chambersburg Police

Angel Robles-Montero, 20, of Chambersburg, has been identified as the burglar the homeowner disarmed during the burglary in the 300 block of East King Street in Chambersburg on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2023.

The gun was "wrestled" away and Robles-Montero fled in a dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee Police SUV (pictured), the police said.

The vehicle has been located as of Monday afternoon but Angel Robles-Monterohas not been found.

He is wanted for burglary, endangerment, and assault, according to police and court records.

He has a record of theft by deception in 2014 and served Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition which is not a conviction and does not require a defendant to serve mandatory jail sentences associated with certain convictions. He then served 12 months of probation for drug possession in 2018. Next, he served 58 days in jail as part of a negotiated plea deal after he pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person in 2021. Finally, his last offense before the burglar was driving an unregistered vehicle in June 2023, according to numerous previous court dockets.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

