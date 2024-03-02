Shawn Christophe Cranston, 52 of Corry, PA, has been charged with Criminal Homicide, Criminal Homicide of an Unborn Child, Burglary, and Criminal trespass for the slaying of Rebekah A. Byler, 23 of the 2100 block of Fish Flats Road in Sparta Township around noon on Monday, Feb. 26, according to police.

Cranston was tracked down following "an exhaustive five-day-long investigation" which began after Byler's husband Andy came home at 12:26 p.m. and found her dead and their other two children in the home unharmed, the police stated in an updated release.

The 6-month pregnant mom's body "was found with fatal wounds to her head and neck," the state police said.

Erie County Coroner’s Office Dr. Eric Vey, MD, board-certified forensic pathologist, confirmed he conducted an autopsy on Tuesday afternoon. But since this is "an active investigation continues by the Pennsylvania State in collaboration with the Crawford County District Attorney and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office. Details of the autopsy will not be released at this time in order to maintain the integrity of the active investigation," he stated in a press release.

Dr. Vey added in his email to Daily Voice, "At this time, I cannot confirm the gunshot wounds" and reiterated his reason "as this is an active investigation and I wish to maintain the integrity of the case as the process moves forward."

No autopsy results have been shared following the announcement of Cranston's arrest.

Cranston was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Amy L. Nicols at 4:24 a.m. on March 2 and has been remanded to the Crawford County Prison after being denied bail per state law on the charges. The Judge also noted that if he is convicted he faces a "possible life sentence."

His preliminary hearing is scheduled before the same judge at 2 p.m. on March 15, his latest court docket shows.

Cranston has a criminal record for misdemeanors for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct in 2009 serving 36 months of probation, according to his previous court docket.

A $2,000 reward was offered by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for tips leading to an arrest. It is unclear if tips led to Cranston's arrest, although PSP noted to the press that they tracked a red 2012 Jeep Patriot SUV which led them to him and multiple Daily Voice readers told us they saw a red Jeep in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Corry at 814-663-2042, the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

Daily Voice has reached out to the court, PSP, and the coroner for more details on this case, so check back here for updates.

The community continues to rally for Andy and his two young children. Click here to donate to a GoFundMe launched to help the Byler family through this difficult time.

This is the second murdered Amish woman Daily Voice has reported on in Pennsylvania. Click here to read the coroner's statement on the death of Linda Stoltzfus of Lancaster County, click here to read about her killer Justo Smoker's plea deal, and click here to read about her large Amish funeral.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.