Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
News

69 Horse-Buggies, 100 People Gather As Linda Stoltzfoos Laid To Rest

Jillian Pikora
Linda Stoltzfoos.
Linda Stoltzfoos. Photo Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office

Kidnapped while walking home from church more than 10 months ago, on Monday the once missing Pennsylvania Amish teen, Linda Stoltzfoos has been laid to rest, reports LNP.

A gathering of 69 horse-drawn buggies and more than 100 people attended Stoltzfoos funeral at Myers Cemetery.

Roadblocks were temporarily put in place so the buggies could easily access the cemetery.

The funeral concluded in under an hour.

Justo Smoker, now 35, of Providence Township, kidnapped and killed Stoltzfoos in June 2020.

He was arrested three weeks after she disappeared. Her body was located at Smoker’s former place of work in Gap the week before her funeral, after thousands of people put in thousands of hours searching for her.

He remains in Lancaster County Prison after being denied bail.

Click here to read the full report on LNP.

