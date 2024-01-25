Alvaro Andres Valarezo Sandoval, 34, an Ecuadorian national most recently of Miami, Florida, was arrested at his home by PSP troopers in Miami with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, their Special Operations Team (SOT), and the Miami-Dade Police Department on Jan. 18, according to the release.

Police executed a search warrant of his home and seized numerous electronics as evidence of his alleged sextortion.

Over 30 children "across the United States and internationally" were allegedly victims of Sandoval's sextortions dating back to 2013, state police said.

PSP Chambersburg began its investigation into these incidents when it received a report of sexual extortion of a minor victim in 2019. The PSP Chambersburg's Criminal Investigation Unit "conducted an extensive and exhaustive investigation which revealed several incidents of sexual exploitation and sexual abuse of children" as stated in the release.

The children were 12, 14, and two 17-year-old girls, as well as a 16-year-old boy, from across Hamilton Township, Greene Township, Guilford Township, and Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County, troopers detailed in the release.

Sandoval was identified with the assistance of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to PSP.

He's been charged with 26 felons for unlawful contact with minors, sexual abuse of children, filming a child sex act, criminal solicitation, dissemination of explicit sexual material to minors, corruption of minors, and related offenses, police explained and court records confirmed.

The alleged sextortionist has been held in the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department’s custody pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.