Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry and the New Castle Police Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Aleisia Lynnae Owens who has been charged with nine offenses — including three counts of criminal homicide — for her role in the death of her boyfriend's 1-year-old daughter Iris Rita Alfera of Butler.

On June 25, 2023, emergency responders were called to 420 Electric Street where Iris Rita's dad, Bailey Jacoby lived with his girlfriend, Aleisia Owens, authorities detailed in multiple releases. EMS found the infant "unresponsive and transported her to UPMC Jameson Hospital," as stated in a release. From there she was airlifted to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Ultimately, Iris Rita died on June 29, 2023, due to "fatal levels of acetone in her blood, which caused organ failure," the medical examiner said, ruling her death a homicide.

While investigating authorities learned that the baby girl had been hospitalized months before the acetone ingestion killed her. Iris Rita had "ingest[ed] multiple harmful objects, including about 20 water beads, batteries, and a metal screw," NWPD said. "Investigators discovered that Owens had been researching online the harm that water beads and batteries can cause children prior to the child ingesting the items."

This wasn't just a casual search, Owens repeatedly searched for information on household products that could seriously harm or cause the death of a child from February until June, when she unfortunately succeeded.

Her searches included phrases such as, “beauty products that are poisonous to kids” and “medications leading to cause accidental poisoning deaths in children.”

It's important to note that since Iris Rita died water beads have been recalled, as Daily Voice previously reported.

“The details of this case are heartbreaking. It is hard to fathom someone taking deliberate steps to harm a completely helpless child, then mislead investigators about what happened,” AG Henry said.

Iris Rita is survived by her mom Emily; maternal grandparents Frank “Pap” and Candise “Gaga” Alfera; maternal great-grandmother Rita “Caca” Joseph and her extended family who never stopped seeking justice for her, according to her obituary.

They formed the non-profit Iris' Angels sharing about the young girl's life and working to fight child abuse. A change.org petition was launched to help encourage the police investigation.

A private service was held for Iris Rita at the Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home & Crematory, 941 S. Mill St. Father Joseph McCaffrey with Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish officiated.

New Castle Police Department was the initial investigator of the death, but the case was later transferred to the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office which referred the case to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Alicia Werner and Senior Deputy Attorney General Kara Rice.

Owens has been denied bail and her preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Russo at 11 a.m. on Jan. 24, according to her court docket.

