Couple Killed In Pennsylvania Home Explosion ID'd: Authorities (Update)

David Mitchell Jr. 89 and his 87-year-old wife Helen Mitchell died in the blast in the 1400 block of Riverview Road in Crescent Township, Allegheny County, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner.

The was felt about a mile away just before 9 a.m. on March 12, officials told the press at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. that day.

Allegheny County's emergency management and members of the fire marshal's office were called to the scene to investigate.

The home was just off Route 51, so the public has been asked to avoid the area.

This home was not on public gas so no major shut-offs were reported to Columbia Gas. No private gas well was documented in public records, but officials believe an undocumented private well may have caused this explosion.

Officials noted not only is the investigation ongoing but they warned the public that there are no fundraisers for the family, and any posts the public sees are scams.

This is a developing situation. Check back here for possible updates.

