DyingLlama, whose 530K subscribers watch him climb tall buildings around the world on YouTube, filmed his recent climb to the very top of the spire at One Liberty Place.

The building is a Philadelphia landmark, standing 1,090 feet above the streets, and its "silver spire serves the Metro Philadelphia as the signal source for major TV broadcasters and several FM radio stations," according to the One Liberty Place website.

Which might explain why DyingLlama repeatedly gets shocked in his video.

"Holy f— dude," he says at one point, touching metal structures at the top of the spire. "Dude when you touch some stuff, it'll like, burn your shirt."

"Whoa," he says again. "I keep getting f—ing shocked by sh*t."

One commenter already had the answer:

"Great video guys as always. FYI WMMR is a 16,000 Watt FM transmitter. You were wise not to have touched the live antenna elements at the top as that would have likely killed you.

"A 16,000 Watt signal at the antenna feed point would have around 3,500 volts on it. Also be warned that high RF exposure can cause retina damage & cataracts that may not show up until months later. The eyes and the testicles are particularly vulnerable to RF heating because of the relative lack of available blood flow to dissipate the excess heat load."

DyingLlama's video had 54,000 views on Saturday, Dec. 16.

