Fair 35°

SHARE

Wrong Way Driver Causes Fiery Crash On I-95 In DelCo: PennDOT (Developing)

A driving heading south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 has led to miles of delays in Delaware County on Monday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

<p>The major delay on interstate 95 and the scene of the fiery wrong way crash.</p>

The major delay on interstate 95 and the scene of the fiery wrong way crash.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The wrong-way driver struck multiple vehicles near the Kerlin Street ramp just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 20, according to PennDOT.

At least one vehicle caught fire, and it is unclear if the driver escaped in time. Any word about injuries has not been released.

The blaze shuttered the northbound lanes near Upland Borough, between PA-320/Exit 6 and I-476/Exit 7, authorities explained.

Daily Voice has reached out to PennDOT for more details. Check back here for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE