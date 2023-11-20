Wrong Way Driver Causes Fiery Crash On I-95 In DelCo: PennDOT (Developing)

The wrong-way driver struck multiple vehicles near the Kerlin Street ramp just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 20, according to PennDOT.

At least one vehicle caught fire, and it is unclear if the driver escaped in time. Any word about injuries has not been released.

The blaze shuttered the northbound lanes near Upland Borough, between PA-320/Exit 6 and I-476/Exit 7, authorities explained.

Daily Voice has reached out to PennDOT for more details. Check back here for updates.

