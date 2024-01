Police were called to the 3900 block of Melon Street before 1:30 a.m., the department said. The unidentified victim, thought to be in her 20s or 30s, was shot once in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from outside the home, 6abc reported.

Police said no arrests had been made and no weapon recovered as of Tuesday afternoon.

