Woman Stabbed, Child Attacked In Delco Home: Authorities

Authorities said it happened in a house on the 200 block of Willow Avenue around 2 a.m. Police arrived to find a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds and a "juvenile" girl who was also hurt while intervening, officials said in a release.

Both were taken to Paoli Hospital where the woman underwent surgery and the girl was treated then released.

The victims named their attacker as 40-year-old Charles C. Hall of Broomall and provided a description, police said.

Sometime later, Haverford police responded to an accident on Sproul Road involving Hall's car and he was arrested at the scene, authorities said. The 40-year-old is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, and related counts, police said.

Hall's bail was set at $500,000 and he was remanded to the Delaware County Prison, court records show.

