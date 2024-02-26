Partly Cloudy 47°

SHARE

Woman Stabbed, Child Attacked In Delco Home: Authorities

A suspect is in custody after two people were stabbed in a Wayne home early Sunday morning, Feb. 25, according to Radnor police. 

200 block of Willow Avenue in Wayne; Radnor police.&nbsp;

200 block of Willow Avenue in Wayne; Radnor police. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View) // Facebook/Radnor Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Authorities said it happened in a house on the 200 block of Willow Avenue around 2 a.m. Police arrived to find a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds and a "juvenile" girl who was also hurt while intervening, officials said in a release. 

Both were taken to Paoli Hospital where the woman underwent surgery and the girl was treated then released. 

The victims named their attacker as 40-year-old Charles C. Hall of Broomall and provided a description, police said. 

Sometime later, Haverford police responded to an accident on Sproul Road involving Hall's car and he was arrested at the scene, authorities said. The 40-year-old is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, and related counts, police said. 

Hall's bail was set at $500,000 and he was remanded to the Delaware County Prison, court records show. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE