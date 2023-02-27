Contact Us
Snow In Store For Southeast PA? Don't Get Your Hopes Up, Meteorologists Say

Mac Bullock
Greater Philadelphia may see some precipitation Monday night, but meteorologists don't expect it to stick.
A winter storm is en route to the east coast Monday, Feb. 27, but meteorologists say Philadelphians shouldn't expect much to stick around. 

Southeastern Pennsylvania can expect wet snow or sleet to move into the area Monday evening along the I-95 corridor, but significant accumulation is unlikely, said the National Weather Service's Philadelphia and Mount Holly station. 

Some snow may stick further north, above the I-78 corridor, they added. By sunrise on Tuesday, Feb. 28, experts predict the precipitation will have begun winding down, leading into a mostly clear night. 

But Spring still may not be around the corner. The NWS's five-day forecast calls for a wintry mix of precipitation heading into Thursday night (March 2) and continuing through the day on Friday (March 3). 

For a detailed forecast, visit the NWS Philadelphia station webpage. 

