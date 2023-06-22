Uber Driver Shot In Foot During Delco Delivery, Cops Say

It happened in East Lansdowne on Sunday, June 18, borough police wrote in a release. The victim had just dropped off food at a house on the 100 block of Wildwood Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when he saw two suspects get into his car, the department said.

When the delivery man confronted the carjackers, police said one of them shot him in the foot.

The suspects are described as "two black males in their late teens/early twenties," authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call 610-259-2308 or email tips@elpd.org.

