Troopers Among 5 Injured In New Year's Day Crash On I-95, PA State Police Say

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 5.3 in Chester City around 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, as detailed in the PA State Police release.

The troopers were helping a disabled driver of a gray 2012 Dodge Challenger in the left lane before the crash. They had just gotten back into their marked police vehicle when a white 2010 Acura TL crashed into the rear of their vehicle, according to the PSP release.

The Dodge Challenger driver hadn't gotten back into their vehicle and was fine, but both troopers were injured. The injuries turned out to be minor so they were taken to a local hospital and have already been released.

The crash also knocked the cruiser into the disabled vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Challenger, causing minor damage.

The Acura driver Ryan Franklin, 21 of Chester, and his rear passenger 17-years- nold Isaiah Royals of Chichester suffered minor injuries and were taken to Crozer Hospital. The front passenger, 21-year-old Joshua Royals also of Chichester suffered "serious injuries" and was taken to Christiana Hospital

The interstate was closed for about five hours during the investigation.

