Kendall Stephens, 33, Philadelphia, became a bit of a local celebrity after a violent attack on her ended with the convict of Tymesha Wearing in 2020, the Philly DA explained at the time.

Following an investigation by the Attorney General's office into two claims that Stephens raped children; Philadelphia Police arrested her on Monday, Dec. 18, court records show.

Both cases list an incident date of Sept. 25, 2023, but Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more information.

The Temple alumna's charges are as follows, according to her court dockets:

Rape forcible compulsion.

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion.

Unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offenses.

Endangering the welfare of children - parent/guardian/other commits offense.

Corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above.

Indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

Dissemination of explicit sexual material.

Corruption of minors.

She was released on 10% cash towards her $250,000 bond as set during her preliminary arraignment.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Vincent W. Furlong at 9 a.m. on Dec. 29.

As Daily Voice has requested more information, we plan to update this article, so check back here for more details.

This is the second time this year that Daily Voice has reported on a Pennsylvania LGBTQ+ activist charged with corruption of minors. Brice Williams, also known as the drag queen Anastasia Diamond, pleaded guilty over the summer to child pornography charges. Click here to read our full report.

