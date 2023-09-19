Partly Cloudy 73°

Temple University President Collapses, Dies Following Memorial Event

Temple University Acting President JoAnne A. Epps died suddenly on Tuesday afternoon, the university has announced.

Epps was attending a memorial service at Temple when she "became ill," the university said in a statement.

She was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m., they said.

"There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss," the statement reads.

"President Epps was a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple. She spent nearly 40 years of her life serving this university, and it goes without saying her loss will reverberate through the community for years to come."

No further details were immediately available.

"Our thoughts are with President Epps’ family, and with all members of the Temple community in this moment."

