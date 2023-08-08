Storm Left Trail Of Destruction Across PA (Photos)

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey said the damage in areas across southeastern PA on Monday, Aug. 7 was caused by straight-line winds — defined as thunderstorm winds that have no rotation and are not tornadoes.

The destruction was especially severe in Delaware County, where residents and first responders in Glen Mills and Chadds Ford reported downed trees, damaged homes, and power outages throughout the evening.

The Concordville Fire and Protective Association alone said it responded to 25 calls for assistance in a three-hour period Monday. In Chadds Ford, Township officials have declared a state of emergency, and in Concord Township, Governor Markham Drive and Cheyney Road remain closed.

As of Tuesday night, the PECO service map still shows 696 active power outages in and across Philadelphia.

Elsewhere in the region, roadways were still being cleared throughout the day. Roads remained shuttered as far northeast as Northampton County and as far southwest as York County.

In Penn Township, photos showed flooding at the Utz Brands headquarters in Hanover.

On Wednesday, NWS forecasts a high of 88 with clouds gathering into the evening before showers and thunderstorms are expected for Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.