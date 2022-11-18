Philly Area Youth Football Teams Headed To Playoffs Seek Donations

With the youth football season come and gone, nine Philadelphia area teams are headed to the 2022 Pop Warner National Championship in Orlando, Florida, and they are seeking donations from the community to help make it happen.

The championship is a weeklong tournament between the top youth football teams in the country, culminating in the Pop Warner Super Bowl games on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Camping World Stadium, according to the event's website.

The Pop Warner National Championship will run from Saturday, Dec. 3 to Saturday, Dec. 10.

Below are nine GoFundMe campaigns to help send Philly youths to Orlando for the big game next month.

Chester Panthers

The Chester Panthers 14-and-under youth team is coached by Lamar Shaw. The Panthers are seeking $11,000 for their championship bid, and have raised $1,130 so far at the time of writing.

"This is an amazing opportunity for our boys to leave their hometown and experience another part of the country, building life-long relationships and bonds," Coach Shaw wrote.

Click here to support the 14U Chester Panthers' GoFundMe campaign.

The Panthers' 12-and-under team is also busy preparing for a postseason bid. They're seeking $10,000 and have raised almost $1,000 so far.

Click here to support the 12U Chester Panthers' GoFundMe campaign.

Abington Raiders

The Abington Raiders are a 13-and-under youth team that won the 2018 Eastern Regional Championship, and went undefeated in that year's National Championship, according to fundraising chair Kim Delaney.

The Raiders are hoping to raise $40,000 for their championship bid, and so far have raise about $1,000.

"Our boys originate from all of the Abington neighborhoods and beyond, and have represented themselves and the greater Abington community with class, dignity, and respect on and off the field," Delaney wrote.

"Now it’s our turn to assist them in realizing this opportunity. No donation is too small."

Click here to support the Abington Raiders' GoFundMe campaign.

West Philly Panthers

The West Philly Panthers 12-and-under squad is hoping to take its talents to Florida this season. The boys hope to raise $15,000 to make their Super Bowl dreams come true.

"Despite the dangers of living and growing up in the urban community which is plagued with negativity, gun violence and life lost, we still strived, stood up, and came out for every practice and every game to show the brighter side of our community," wrote team mom Cara Varano-Thompson.

Click here to support the 12U West Philly Panthers' GoFundMe campaign.

Meanwhile, the 13-and-under West Philly Panthers also have their eye on this year's title, after claiming the state championship this season.

Their GoFundMe campaign is seeking to raise $20,000. Many of the players are about to age out of the Pop Warner system, and this year's championship represents their last chance to go all the way, according to organizers.

Click here to support the 13U West Philly Panthers' GoFundMe campaign.

Not to be outdone, the Panthers' 8-and-under team is seeking $15,000 for its postseason bid, and has already raised nearly $4,000 of its goal.

"The boys have worked tremendously hard and continued to do so even after facing the dangers of gun violence," wrote team mom Christine Henry.

Click here to support the 8U West Philly Panthers' GoFundMe campaign.

Lastly, the 7-and-under West Philly team is seeking $10,000 for its trip to Orlando, and is coming hot off an undefeated season.

"The boys have worked tremendously hard and dedicated themselves and their time despite what's going on in our community," wrote organizer Tahir Shoatz.

Click here to support the 7U West Philly Panthers' GoFundMe campaign.

Somerton Spartans

The Somerton Spartans 12-and-under and 9-and-under teams have launched a joint fundraiser to help pay their way to this year's Pop Warner Super Bowl.

The Spartans have raised about $3,500, and are hoping to bring in $15,000 to make their postseason dreams come true.

According to organizers, both teams went undefeated in the regular season and are feeling confident as the championship approaches.

Click here to support the Somerton Spartans' GoFundMe campaign.

Frankford Chargers/PA 8-and-Under All-Stars

This 8-and-under all-star team is seeking $8,000 to fund its trip to the Sunshine State next month.

"Each player has dedicated his time and hard work just for this opportunity," wrote team mom Nawaala Nash. "No donation is too small and all donations are greatly appreciated."

Click here to support the Frankford Chargers/PA 8U All-Stars' GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.