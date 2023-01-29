Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31

Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old.

Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.

The 6-foot-9 forward played in 91 games at Penn and had a career-high of 12 points in 15 minutes of action during a loss against Harvard, according to a report by The Daily Pennsylvanian.

Born in Morton, Cameron had been living in Boston, MA at the time of his death, but previously spent eight years living in Brooklyn, NY, his obituary says.

According to his LinkedIn page, Gunter had been working as the Account Director at Anomaly.

Condolences poured in.

"Cam was such a great coach to me at camp," one person commented on an Instagram photo. "All around top notch dude. RIP, Cam. You kept kindness alive."

"Cam and I used to work on the same team when I first started my media career," another said. "He was a gentle giant. I literally looked up to him everyday and enjoyed his companionship, it made work that more enjoyable."

Cameron is survived by his parents, Kevin and Tracy; brother Kalin, sister Whitley; and the "love of his life," Megan, his obituary says.

Services will be held Jan. 31 at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home in Norwood: Click here for details.

