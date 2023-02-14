Eagles Fans Wanted For Flipping Car On Super Bowl Sunday: Philly Police

The subjects of a viral video from Super Bowl Sunday are now sought by police in Philadelphia.

In a clip that made the rounds on social media Feb. 12, a large crowd in North Philly is seen rocking and eventually flipping over a car.

It happened on the 1700 block of Arlington Street just before 4:30 p.m., police said. Suspects broke the car's windows and stole its license plate as well, they added.

No one was injured during the incident, but authorities said the people in the video are wanted for vandalism.

To identify a suspect, call or text the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8477, or visit the PPD website.

