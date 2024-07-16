Prospect Park Fire Chief Resigns Over Controversial Trump Post

Prospect Park's then-Chief James "Jim" Simmonds said, "A little to the right next time please," screenshots of the since-deleted post show.

On Monday, July 15, the department issued a statement saying its chief resigned effective immediately following his "ill-mannered remarks."

"The remarks made were personal in nature and were not an official statement, nor represents the views this Fire Company," the department said.

The assistant fire chief, who is now listed on the department's website as Chief Michael Signora, has been appointed to fill Simmonds' role for the remainder of his term.

“The Prospect Park Fire Company does not condone this type of behavior by our members or our leadership” Chairman Magee said. “We are deeply saddened by Chief Simmonds comments and agreed that it would be best if he stepped down in his role as Chief.”

