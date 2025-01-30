Body Found In Garbage Can On Philadelphia Highway: Police

Officers responded to the 700 block of North 47th Street at 9:42 a.m. after a passerby reported the grisly find, police said. Upon arrival, they located the deceased individual inside the bin.

The victim appeared to be African American, but their age and sex have not yet been determined, according to investigators.

Paramedics from Medic 9 arrived and pronounced the individual dead at 9:51 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation by the Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit tips anonymously through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

