Juvenile Killed By Amtrak Train In Delaware County (DEVELOPING)

At least one juvenile was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Saturday afternoon, April 29 in Delaware County.

Engle Street in Chester.
Engle Street in Chester. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
The "trespasser incident" occurred on Engle Street in Chester around 4:45 p.m. Initial reports said one of the two juveniles struck were killed. According to 6abc, two had died.

Amtrak could not immediately confirm fatalities but did confirm a trespasser incident.

SEPTA's Wilmington Line was suspended until further notice, a spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

