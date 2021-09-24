Young Girls Sexually, Physically Abused By Mom's BF And Apparently, She Knew, DelCo DA Says

A Delaware County man was found guilty of sexually and physically abusing his girlfriend's young daughters, authorities said.

Alfredo Calderon, 39, was found guilty on charges of the rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and related charges.

An investigation was initiated by Folcroft police after they received a report of possible child abuse occurring at an apartment on Grant Road, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

On March 28, 2018, in the course of an interview of a victim/witness at the Children’s Advocacy Center on another matter, the child -- then aged 4 -- indicated that she was being physically abused, authorities said.

She added that her sister -- then aged 7 -- was being sexually abused by their mother’s boyfriend.

The young girl also said that Calderon, of Chester, touched her sister under her clothes, and that her mother knew what Calderon was doing to her sister, the DA's office said.

The child described him as a white man with a tattoo on his arm.

Investigators ordered a subsequent interview with the 7-year-old girl in September 2018 at the Children’s Advocacy Center. The child confirmed that in addition to multiple occasions of inappropriate touching, Calderon had raped her, and included oral sex multiple times, authorities said.

The incidents occurred at the Folcroft apartment where the girls lived with their mother and their mother’s boyfriend.

The 7-year-old girl reported that Calderon told her not to tell her mother. She described him as a man with curly black hair, yellow teeth, and a tattoo on his arm.

In an interview with the mother of the girls, she confirmed that Calderon lived with her and her daughters in their Folcroft apartment.

She did not acknowledge the sexual abuse of her daughter, but she said that she was aware of an occasion when her boyfriend had requested a massage from her 7-year old daughter, which had caused her to feel "jealous", the DA's office said.

The trial, which lasted for three days, was presided over by Judge Mary Alice Brennan. The jury deliberated for 20 minutes before reaching its verdict.

Pending sentencing, Calderon was remanded to George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

